Charlestowne Hotels Opens The Bristol Hotel in Virginia

Bristol, Va.—Charlestowne Hotels has opened The Bristol Hotel—the first and only boutique hotel in Bristol, the Appalachian mountain city straddling Tennessee and Virginia. Adding to its adaptive reuse portfolio, the management company partnered with developer McCall Capital on the historic preservation of the 65-room hotel, which opened at the original site of Bristol’s 1925 Executive Plaza building. Charlestowne’s team will continue to manage the operations, marketing, and revenue management for the hotel and its two dining outlets, including an Appalachian-inspired family-style restaurant and the city’s first rooftop bar.

“Bringing The Bristol Hotel to life gave us a chance to impact the continued growth of Southern Appalachia, simultaneously preserving an influential piece of the region’s history while elevating the hospitality and dining experience for visitors and locals,” says Michael Tall, president and chief operating officer of Charlestowne Hotels. “Nearly four years in the making, we hope this hotel becomes a storytelling vessel for the city, providing visitors with a unique look at Bristol’s industrial roots, musical soul and adventurous Appalachian spirit.”

Located adjacent to the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, a Smithsonian affiliate, The Bristol Hotel has 54 rooms and 11 suites, including a spacious 1,194-square-foot suite combining two rooms on the top floor. The design preserves original architectural elements, such as exposed brick and hand-pressed lettering, along with the former elevator pulley system, which is repurposed for decorative use as a main focal point in the lobby. For groups, the property has up to 3,000 square feet of meeting space, including a historic 1920’s arcade that has been transformed into an entryway for dinners, weddings, and other social events.

Advertisement

The hotel introduces guests to the spirit of Appalachia through regional culinary traditions and localized excursions, including guided hikes on the Appalachian Trail, fly-fishing excursions, a country music experience, and Virginia wine tastings. Lumac, Bristol’s first and only rooftop bar, will offer hand-crafted libations paired with live music and panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Vivian’s Table, the hotel’s signature street-level restaurant, will serve family-style, Southern Appalachian cuisine with farm fresh bounty and original recipes passed down by the owner’s mother.

“To honor the city’s incredible history and culture, we aimed to craft a hotel that local Bristolians would be proud of,” says Kevin Kruse, general manager of The Bristol Hotel. “Every single design detail and guest experience was carefully chosen to embody the welcoming spirit of this town, both past and present. We look forward to watching The Bristol Hotel become a central gathering place and meeting destination for both visitors and locals alike.”

The Bristol Hotel joins Charlestowne’s growing collection of adaptive reuse projects including The Collector Luxury Inn & Gardens in St. Augustine, Florida, The Fairlane Hotel in Nashville, Hotel Clermont in Atlanta, and The Foundry Hotel in Asheville, North Carolina, which is opening in November 2018.