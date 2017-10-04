CBRE Hotels Arranges Sale of Hilton Garden Inn South Chicago-Tinley Park

CHICAGO–CBRE announced that it has arranged the sale of the 117-room Hilton Garden Inn Chicago South–Tinley Park. CBRE Hotels’ Nate Sahn, senior vice president, and Douglas Johnson, senior vice president, represented the owners, Tinley Inn, LLC, and Tinley Gardens, LLC, in the sale. This is the second transaction in the past four months that CBRE has completed for the sellers.

The property is proximate to several major corporate demand generators including Ford, Comcast, Panduit, and Applied Systems, which helps drive weekday demand, while also being within four miles of the Tinley Park Conventon Center and Hollywood Casino Amphitheater and ten miles of Chicagoland Speedway. These three venues drive strong, high-rated demand to local area hotels including the Hilton Garden Inn throughout the year.