CBRE Hotels Arranges Sales of Marriott West Des Moines and DoubleTree Oak Brook

CBRE Hotels, a specialized team within CBRE, announced that it has arranged two recent sales in the Midwest—the sales of the 219-room Marriott West Des Moines in Iowa to Kinseth Hospitality and the 428-room DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Chicago–Oak Brook in Illinois.

CBRE Hotels’ Nate Sahn, senior vice president in Chicago, and Arpit Shah, first vice president in Charlotte, represented the seller in the Marriott transaction while Sahn and CBRE’s Peter Greene, first vice president in Chicago, represented the DoubleTree seller—PHF Oak Brook LLC, an affiliate of Fillmore Capital Partners.

The completion of the Marriott sale adds CBRE Hotels’ third hotel transaction in Des Moines within the last eight months. The other two deals included the Marriott Des Moines Downtown and the Hyatt Place Des Moines Downtown.

The DoubleTree Oak Brook is located in a business district near several corporate headquarters and a short drive from Chicago’s O’Hare International and Midway International Airports. The hotel has 35,000 sq. ft. of meeting space, including a grand ballroom and outdoor gazebo, as well as the Atrium Café, the Foxes Sports Bar and Grille, and in-room dining service. The hotel offers a wide range of additional amenities to support group business including a leased barber shop, three shuttle vans, technology-equipped meeting spaces, a shoe shine station, and a business center.

Photo: DoubleTree by Hilton Chicago—Oak Brook