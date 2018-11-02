Cartoon Network and Palace Entertainment are partnering to open the first Cartoon Network Hotel, a family lodging experience, in Central Pennsylvania. The property will have 165 rooms and immerse guests in the animation and antics of characters from shows like Adventure Time, We Bare Bears, and The Powerpuff Girls. Through a combination of character animation and creative technology, the entire property will offer fun and unexpected ways to experience the animated worlds of Cartoon Network from the moment of arrival.

The nine-acre destination will have an interactive lobby with surprises around every corner, a brand-new resort-style pool and water play zone, an outdoor amphitheater with an oversized movie screen, lawn games, and fire pits. The experience continues inside, where each guestroom and suite will have interchangeable show theming that can be customized around children’s preferences to make each visit a new adventure. The hotel will also have an indoor pool, game room, kids play area, and a Cartoon Network store.

The Cartoon Network Hotel is centrally located along Route 30 in Lancaster County, Pa., near Dutch Wonderland Family Amusement Park.

Palace Entertainment currently owns and operates more than 20 amusement parks, water parks, and family entertainment centers across the United States and Australia. The Cartoon Network Hotel will be the first hotel of its kind and Palace’s first time partnering with an international brand on a lodging property.

“With just the right mix of technology, design, and animation, we’re aiming to bring our characters to life in a way that we haven’t seen done before,” said Christina Miller, president of Cartoon Network-Adult Swim-Boomerang. “We can’t wait to be part of many family vacations with the ultimate Cartoon Network experience.”

“This is going to be a game changer,” said Rolf Paegert, chief operating officer of Palace Entertainment. “With sleek contemporary designs that parents will appreciate and Easter-egg type surprises for kids throughout the resort, the entire family will love this place. Cartoon Network’s stories and themes appeal to everyone in a fun whimsical way.”

The hotel is currently under construction and is scheduled to open in the summer of 2019.