Carillon Miami Wellness Resort To Open After $10 Million Renovation

Situated along the largest stretch of beach in Miami, Carillon Miami Wellness Resort is undergoing a $10 million renovation, including upgrades to 150,000 square feet of the resort’s public and meeting spaces. Slated for completion in October 2017, the project will be led by hotel designer Peter Silling and will elevate the resort to a new level of luxury, introducing a redesigned lobby, a Rat Pack-era inspired lounge and bar, a signature ocean view restaurant with a private dining room, a grab-and-go café, an enhanced outdoor terrace dining and event space, and 3,500 square feet of private meeting space.

Built in 1958, the original Carillon Hotel was the second largest property in MiamiBeach, named for the daughter (Carol) of developer Alfred Kaskel and designed by legendary architect Norman Giller, the “father” of Miami Modern (MiMo) architecture.

The resort update has a design aesthetic that blends contemporary luxury touches with the natural surroundings of the resort and community with direct ocean views and peaceful sea grape terraces. The renovations to the hotel spaces and its 150 one- and two-bedroom suites will create a serene ambiance felt throughout the property and further establish Carillon Miami as a preeminent wellness escape.

A new layout and structure of the lobby will include a new location and design of the reception desks, which will be strategically positioned to make the staff more approachable when guests are going through the arrival experience, speaking with a concierge or interacting with the bell staff.

Surrounded by views of the Atlantic Ocean, the lobby’s new design will embrace the natural ambiance of the resort’s surroundings and bring the serenity of its oceanfront setting indoors. Calming natural beige tones from the existing stone floor and walls will be perfectly balanced with the introduction of light timbers on the new, natural wood wall paneling, and timber feature screens. Crisp white columns will lead the eye up to a chandelier that will serve as the centerpiece of the lobby.

To the right of the lobby will be Carillon Miami’s new Lounge and Bar, a concept inspired by the original Carillon Hotel’s iconic ‘Tambourine Lounge.’ Known as a hub for the movers and shakers of the Rat Pack era, the new bar will have a mid-century modernist design with menu items ranging from signature vintage cocktails that pay tribute to the bar’s heritage to an array of wines, wellness cocktails, and delicious cuisine.

Adjacent to the Bar will be Carillon Miami’s new private dining venue, The Tambourine Room. A retro-inspired design that will incorporate some of the original design aesthetics, the private space will provide a unique dining experience for intimate groups and gatherings. In addition, the space will serve as an alternative meeting venue for groups, with access to state-of-the-art technology to accommodate different meeting needs.

Hitting Miami’s dining scene will be Carillon Miami’s new signature restaurant, The Strand Bar & Grill. Looking out onto the ocean, the restaurant is a contemporary farm fresh culinary concept that highlights South Florida’s organic community by sourcing ingredients from local boutique farms. With quality ingredients fused with contemporary American cooking techniques and Mediterranean influences, the restaurant’s menu will be diverse with wellness at its core offering selections crafted with local, fresh caught fish, house-made pastas, un-processed heirloom grains, and antibiotic-free meats.

Steps away from Carillon Miami’s private beach, the re-imagined Ocean Terrace will become the closest beachfront lounge in Miami. With a nature-inspired design, the venue’s furniture and fabrics will feature neutral tones throughout with subtle structural features ranging from a trellis overhang to a glass covered walkway, highlighting the Ocean Terrace as the perfect indoor and outdoor setting for everything from special events and gatherings to light bites and cocktails.

Reminiscent of a chic metropolitan café in Paris or New York, the new Corner Storewill provide the perfect setting for enjoying morning coffee or post-workout juice. A grab-and-go concept, menu items will include freshly roasted coffee, homemade pastries, salads, sandwiches, juices, and gelato.

Carillon Miami will introduce The Atlantic Room, 3,500 square feet of private meeting space for corporate travel needs. The new venues will have the latest technology including 70” smart TVs, built-in sound, intelligent lighting, and capacity to accommodate groups of up to 100 people in size.