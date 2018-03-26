WASHINGTON, D.C. and MCLEAN, Va.–Canopy by Hilton, the company’s lifestyle hotel brand, has opened its second North American property, Canopy by Hilton Washington D.C., Bethesda North. Situated within the mixed-use community of Pike & Rose, the 177-room property brings a new lifestyle hospitality offering to the Washington D.C. suburb, located less than seven miles outside of the nation’s capital.

The new hotel is inspired by its surrounding neighborhood and includes 12 suites and 34 double queen rooms with 9 ft. floor-to-ceiling windows. The interior design of Canopy by Hilton Washington D.C., Bethesda North was led by Mark Zeff, the firm that also collaborated with Hilton’s team to create Canopy’s interior design ethos at the inception of the brand. This will be one of the first Mark Zeff-designed locations to open with interiors that fuse authentic materials, such as rough-hewn oak wood walls, concrete floors, and locally inspired artwork, furnishings, and accessories.

The hotel also has design staples of the Canopy by Hilton brand, including residential-style guestrooms with a locally interpreted Canopy above the bed and open closets. Amenities include natural APIVITA toiletries, JBL Horizon Bluetooth alarm clock, 55-inch TVs, complimentary WiFi, Nespresso machines, and customized minibar offerings.

“We are thrilled to open our second North American property and third property worldwide, marking Canopy by Hilton Washington D.C., Bethesda North the first and only lifestyle hotel in the area,” Gary Steffen, global head of Canopy by Hilton, says. “The North Bethesda neighborhood and Pike & Rose development epitomizes our locally-inspired brand and we’re delighted to extend an energizing, comfortable stay to guests traveling to the Washington D.C. area.”

The hotel offers complimentary breakfast, evening local wine and craft beer tastings, and welcome treats including local Honey Sticks from Maryland’s own Banner Bees upon arrival. The property will be home to The Canopy Central Café and Bar which will have artisanal breakfasts in the morning and small plates for dinner, all influenced by regional flavors. The hotel will have local beers from breweries including 7 Locks Brewing in Rockville, Jailbreak Brewing in Laurel, and Waredaca Brewing in Damascus. Produce will be sourced from Maryland farms located within 50 miles of the hotel. Adjacent to Canopy Central Bar and Café, travelers can enjoy refreshments on an outdoor rooftop terrace, Pike’s Perspective Terrace, which will offer craft drinks all day and Washington D.C.’s Rock Creek Bourbon crafted at One Eight Distilling–the first distiller in D.C. to create Bourbon since pre-prohibition.

“North Bethesda is one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in the Washington region, so it is the perfect location for the second Canopy by Hilton in North America. Guests will come to experience the sophisticated Pike & Rose neighborhood, but stay for the intimate moments like ‘Bike & Rose,’ Canopy’s complimentary bike service as well as the delicious, traditional French croissants and pastries from Bethesda’s Fresh Baguette,” Dave Pollin, co-founder and president of The Buccini/Pollin Group, says. “We are proud to serve as a hub for entrepreneurs to grow and showcase their businesses while offering travelers a connected, locally authentic experience–a winning combination for our guests and purveyors alike. This is an example of the seismic shift in how hotel brands are elevating the travel experience to enable local discovery both within and away from the property.”

The Pike & Rose neighborhood has 50 restaurants, shops, and entertainment venues. The hotel is accessible by pedestrian and bike-friendly walkways. Canopy by Hilton Washington D.C., Bethesda North also provides space for groups, meetings, and special occasions and is close to the Metro and Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA). The hotel has 7,700 square feet of event space plus 1,100 square feet of pre-function space on the 3rd floor, both overlooking the neighborhood, as well as access to the outdoor Terrace.