WASHINGTON, D.C. and MCLEAN, Va.–The first Canopy by Hilton hotel in the Americas is opening this fall in Washinton D.C.’s new $2.5 billion mixed-use neighborhood along the Potomac River—The Wharf. Hilton, Hoffman-Madison Waterfront, and Concord Hospitality Enterprises debuted the 10-story, 175-guestroom waterfront property and will soon also open a rooftop bar and lounge, Whiskey Charlie.

The Wharf is designed to be the city’s destination and waterfront community. An extension of The Wharf, the new Canopy property offers guests a curated, locally-inspired experience representative of Washington, D.C.’s newest neighborhood.

“With its numerous restaurants and community offerings, The Wharf neighborhood brings a new energy to the capitol’s southwest waterfront,” said Gary Steffen, global head, Canopy by Hilton. “There is no better place to introduce the first Americas location of our locally-inspired lifestyle brand than right here in Hilton’s own backyard.”

Canopy by Hilton Washington D.C., The Wharf offers various rooms with riverfront or city views. Guestrooms are designed for comfort and function with local influences. The distinctive interiors include nautical touches inspired by the history and beauty of the riverfront. Warm gray and beige tones create a relaxing atmosphere along with a splash of orange, Canopy’s signature color. Contemporary bathrooms have illuminated mirrors and luxurious showers. Other guest amenities include 55” TVs, refrigerated drawers, Nespresso machines, and plenty of places to charge devices.

Each location in the Canopy by Hilton pipeline has been selected with the inquisitive traveler in mind, targeting vibrant, culturally rich neighborhoods in select cities around the world. Canopy by Hilton Washington D.C., The Wharf is located near a combination of residential, commercial, and hospitality venues. Recreational activities are available at the neighborhood’s four public piers, from a seasonal ice rink on a pier to kayak and paddleboard rentals to “The Torch” fire feature and swings. The new Canopy hotel will make bikes available to guests during their stay. New water taxis transport Wharf visitors up and down the Potomac to various waterfront locations including Georgetown and Alexandria, with a future stop at National Harbor. The new free Southwest Shuttle bus service takes visitors from The Wharf to L’Enfant Metro, the National Mall, and L’Enfant Plaza Retail.

“Canopy by Hilton – The Wharf enriches our vision to create irresistible spaces within vibrant communities,” said Mark Laport, president and CEO, Concord. “The Wharf’s mile-long stretch along the Potomac River is booming with restaurants, retailers, residences, and businesses, and we look forward to bringing the Canopy brand to life in this neighborhood.”

The Canopy brand was created after several years of consumer research. The experience begins before check-in at Canopy Central, where travelers unwind in an open, welcoming lobby with complimentary WiFi and a nightly tasting of locally-sourced brews, wine, and spirits. The brand’s “Just Right” rooms have an efficient design with the highest level of comfort. Guests can also tap Canopy Enthusiasts–or local experts–for their know-how such as recommendations on the best restaurants and excursions in the neighborhood.