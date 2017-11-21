Canada’s Hotel Construction Pipeline Grows Slightly

PORTSMOUTH, NH—According to Lodging Econometrics, the total construction pipeline in Canada currently has 228 projects/30,875 rooms, up 11 percent by projects year-over-year (YOY).

There are 80 projects/11,076 rooms under construction, up 13 percent by projects YOY. Projects scheduled to start construction in the next 12 months are at 87 projects/10,215 rooms, up 26 percent, while those in early planning are at 61 projects/9,584 rooms, down 8 percent.

The top hotel companies in Canada’s construction pipeline by projects are: Marriott with 47 projects/7,121 rooms, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) with 35 projects/3,644 rooms, and Hilton with 32 projects/3,705 rooms. The largest brands in the pipeline for each of these companies are: Courtyard by Marriott with 10 projects/1,468 rooms, IHG’s Holiday Inn Express with 23 projects/2,402 rooms, and Hilton’s Hampton Inn & Suites with 10 projects/1,058 rooms.

Cities in Canada with the largest pipelines are: Toronto with 31 projects/4,492 rooms, Calgary with 14 projects/2,206 rooms, and Edmonton with 12 projects/1,825 rooms.