Cambria Opens a Second Hotel in Indianapolis

ROCKVILLE, Md.—On the heels of record tourism growth in Indianapolis, the Cambria Hotels brand debuted its second hotel in the area—the Cambria Hotel Westfield at 18592 Carousel Lane. The 152-room, upscale hotel is part of the brand’s continued expansion in key U.S. markets.

“Indianapolis boasts a diversified economic landscape anchored by the health care, education, and financial sectors, as well as a tourism industry that has experienced six straight years of growth. The Cambria Hotel Westfield is the ideal location for business and leisure travelers looking to maximize their time and take advantage of all that the city has to offer,” said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. “We know guests visiting Indianapolis will enjoy a sense of place and a sense of space at this hotel with all of the little luxuries modern travelers look forward to when on the road.”

The upscale property is a part of the Westfield Grand Park Village, directly across from Westfield’s Grand Park Sports Campus. The hotel is a short drive from downtown Indianapolis, offering guests access to many of the city’s corporate offices and major attractions, including the Indianapolis Convention Center, National Collegiate Athletic Association, the Klipsch Music Center, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, home to NASCAR’s iconic Indy 500. The city will host the NBA All-Star Weekend and the National College Football Championship Game in coming years.

The Cambria Hotel Westfield has an indoor pool, fitness center, spa-style bathrooms, and 3,800 square-feet of multi-function meeting space and business services. The hotel’s F&B includes handcrafted food, local craft beer, wine, specialty cocktails, and small bites.

The property was developed in collaboration with Ceres Enterprises and The Orlean Company.

“Guests love the Cambria product, which is uniquely designed with modern amenities and locally curated details to exceed the expectations of travelers,” said David Crisafi, president of Ceres Enterprises. “We’ve enjoyed working with Choice Hotels to develop and open several other Cambria properties in Minnesota, Indiana, and Ohio, and cannot wait for guests visiting the Indianapolis area to experience another great Cambria hotel.”

“Time and time again Cambria Hotels delivers a great experience for guests, and the Cambria Hotel Westfield is another example of that. Westfield’s growth in the greater Indianapolis area with many attractions and top businesses make this hotel the perfect fit for both leisure and business travelers,” said David Orlean, president, Orlean Company.