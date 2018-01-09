Caesars Expands Rollout of Virtual Concierge Service, Ivy

LAS VEGAS–Caesars Entertainment properties in Las Vegas are using technology to enhance the guest experience with Ivy, a 24-hour virtual concierge service. With additional rollouts to Caesars Palace and The LINQ Hotel & Casino over the summer, the guest text messaging program with built-in artificial intelligence is now live in more than 6,000 rooms within Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas Resorts.

Created by Go Moment and powered by IBM Watson, Ivy is an automated guest engagement platform for hotels. Caesars Palace and The LINQ Hotel & Casino are the latest Caesars Entertainment resorts to introduce guests to Ivy, which initially launched at the boutique Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace and The Cromwell in December 2016. Ivy is expected to expand to Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in February with planned rollouts to the remaining Las Vegas resorts this year.

“This technology allows us to elevate the guest experience and improve speed and efficiency, resulting in increased customer satisfaction levels and seamless experiences for our guests,” says Michael Marino, senior vice president and chief experience officer for Caesars Entertainment. “Service is at the forefront of everything we do at Caesars Entertainment.”

After check-in, guests who have provided a cell phone number for their reservation receive a welcome message from Ivy encouraging them to text her with any questions or requests. Guests can request various services from their mobile device. Ivy can book dining, entertainment and spa experiences, and facilitate housekeeping and maintenance requests. Ivy also surveys guests during their stay, which allows for quick recovery of unhappy guests in real time. Users may opt out of receiving messages from Ivy at any time.

While Ivy is an automated artificial intelligence system, a human touch is incorporated when Ivy cannot provide a confident response. In addition to the hotel front desk agents, a specially trained universal agent team is available to provide around-the-clock coverage to address requests or inquiries. The average resolution time for manual guest text messages is less than one minute.

Guests can continue to text with Ivy once they return home for common requests such as to obtain a copy of their folio or locate a missing item. Guests who engage with Ivy reportedly rated their overall experience an average of five points higher than guests who knew about Ivy but did not engage.