A global leader in the hospitality, entertainment, meetings and convention, and gaming industries, Caesars Entertainment operates more than 50 resorts and casinos across the globe. Their 80+ years of best-in-class integrated resort operations and unmatched development expertise makes them one of the most experienced operators in the world. Upcoming projects include Harrah’s Northern California, Caesars & Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, and Caesars Palace Puerto Los Cabos.
AT A GLANCE:
» Ownership split (U.S. properties) | 41, all franchised
» Rewards program |Total Rewards
» Length of contract | 20 years
» Contact | hoteldevelopment@caesars.com
|Brand Name
|What It's About
|Chain Scale
|Competitive Set
|Franchise Fees
|U.S. Properties/States
|U.S. Pipeline
|Budget Host Inn Since: 1975
|Clean, comfortable hotels at an affordable price point
|Economy
|Days Inn, Motel 6, EconoLodge
|Application: $5,000
Annual Membership: $1,500 + $80/unit
Royalty: $480
|140/37
|3