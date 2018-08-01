Home / Franchise Guide / Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment

Posted by: Lodging Staff in Franchise Guide, Uncategorized August 1, 2018

A global leader in the hospitality, entertainment, meetings and convention, and gaming industries, Caesars Entertainment operates more than 50 resorts and casinos across the globe. Their 80+ years of best-in-class integrated resort operations and unmatched development expertise makes them one of the most experienced operators in the world. Upcoming projects include Harrah’s Northern California, Caesars & Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, and Caesars Palace Puerto Los Cabos.

AT A GLANCE:
» Ownership split (U.S. properties) | 41, all franchised
» Rewards program |Total Rewards
» Length of contract | 20 years
» Contact hoteldevelopment@caesars.com

 

Brand NameWhat It's AboutChain ScaleCompetitive SetFranchise FeesU.S. Properties/StatesU.S. Pipeline
Budget Host Inn Since: 1975Clean, comfortable hotels at an affordable price pointEconomyDays Inn, Motel 6, EconoLodgeApplication: $5,000
Annual Membership: $1,500 + $80/unit
Royalty: $480		140/373

