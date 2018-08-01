A global leader in the hospitality, entertainment, meetings and convention, and gaming industries, Caesars Entertainment operates more than 50 resorts and casinos across the globe. Their 80+ years of best-in-class integrated resort operations and unmatched development expertise makes them one of the most experienced operators in the world. Upcoming projects include Harrah’s Northern California, Caesars & Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, and Caesars Palace Puerto Los Cabos.

AT A GLANCE:

» Ownership split (U.S. properties) | 41, all franchised

» Rewards program |Total Rewards

» Length of contract | 20 years

» Contact | hoteldevelopment@caesars.com

Brand Name What It's About Chain Scale Competitive Set Franchise Fees U.S. Properties/States U.S. Pipeline Budget Host Inn Since: 1975 Clean, comfortable hotels at an affordable price point Economy Days Inn, Motel 6, EconoLodge Application: $5,000

Annual Membership: $1,500 + $80/unit

Royalty: $480 140/37 3

Back to Franchisor List