BW Premier Collection Opens First Mississippi Hotel

PHOENIX—Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced the arrival of its soft brand, BW Premier Collection, to Mississippi with the opening of the fully renovated Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel, BW Premier Collection in Natchez.

“The Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel is an exceptional destination hotel, and having been fully renovated, the hotel now offers a more superior guest experience than ever before,” said Ron Pohl, senior vice president and chief operations officer of Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “Its modern amenities and Southern-inspired design, combined with its convenient access to the number one casino in Natchez, will provide guests with a memorable stay, and the distinctive personality that BW Premier Collection hotels are known for.”

The hotel’s public space areas have been refreshed to reflect a mid-century modern design and the 133 guestrooms provide traditional Southern charms. Also renovated are the property’s four banquet and meeting rooms, designed for business events or social gatherings.

In addition to the hotel’s full renovation, the Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel, BW Premier Collection offers 24-hour shuttle service to the nearby Magnolia Bluffs Casino, a salt water pool accented with overhanging lights for nighttime ambiance, a 24-hour fitness center, and a hotel bar.

For travelers looking to explore Natchez, the hotel is within close proximity to popular tourist attractions including the Old South Winery, Rosalie Mansion, Frogmore Cotton Plantation and Gins, and the Natchez Convention Center.

“We are excited to show visitors and the local Natchez community all of the impressive renovations we have made to the hotel,” said Kevin Preston, founder and owner of the Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel. “Overlooking the Mississippi River, Natchez offers something for everyone, whether it’s history, entertainment or outdoor recreation. The modern refresh of the BW Premier Collection Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel offers an outstanding lodging option for travelers looking to explore this great city.”