BW Premier Collection Launches in Japan

Best Western Hotels & Resorts has launched in Japan its newest upscale brand, BW Premier Collection.

The former Best Western Premier Hotel Nagasaki has been delighting guests for years with its impressive array of upscale amenities, from high-end restaurants and bars to international-standard conference facilities. And it has now decided to enhance its reputation even further by joining the desirable BW Premier Collection.

On March 15, 2017, the hotel re-launched as the BW Premier Collection Hotel Nagasaki, making it the brand’s first location in Japan and the first operational BW Premier Collection property in Asia.

The hotel will still be available for booking via all of Best Western’s distribution channels, and members of Best Western Rewards, the company’s popular loyalty program, will continue to earn points on their stays. In fact, the only changes guests will notice are new branding and elevated levels of service and comfort.

“This hotel has always been one of our most highly-rated properties in Japan, and we are delighted that it has now become Asia’s first operational BW Premier Collection hotel,” said Olivier Berrivin, Best Western’s Managing Director of International Operations – Asia.

“The hotel’s strong local identity, excellent location and extensive collection of facilities make it a perfect fit for the BW Premier Collection—our curated global selection of upscale hotels. The new branding will elevate this already exceptional hotel to a new level and cement its reputation as one of Nagasaki’s leading hotels,” Olivier added.

A landmark on the Nagasaki skyline, BW Premier Collection Hotel Nagasaki is perfectly positioned in the Japanese city’s downtown area. The 181 rooms and suites are bright, modern and well-equipped, with all guests being offered complimentary WiFi. A major destination for conferences and events, the hotel features eight banqueting halls – perfect for all types of function, from corporate conventions to social soirees. And there is even a wedding chapel for the perfect “big day”.

Guests can unwind in the hotel’s serene spa and enjoy an array of different cuisines at the hotel’s F&B outlets, including international, Japanese and American restaurants, a lively bar and cosmopolitan coffee shop.

Officially launched in 2014, BW Premier Collection is a selection of independent upscale hotels in 59 locations around the world, including San Francisco, New York, New Orleans, Vancouver, Paris, Rome, Stockholm, Edinburgh, and Liverpool. Best Western also recently announced the signing of a brand new BW Premier Collection in the popular Thai beach resort of Pattaya.