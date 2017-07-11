Business Travelers Want More Access To Tech On The Road

Business travelers are looking for greater access to technology and cross-device integration on the road, according to a survey by Egencia, Expedia’s business travel arm. The fourth edition Egencia Business Travel and Technology Survey was conducted by Northstar, a strategic insights consulting firm, among 4,521 business travelers over the age of 18 across nine countries, including the U.S.

The results highlight that business travelers prefer technology that makes their journey more productive and manageable. Among U.S. business travelers, more than three in four (76 percent) said that they want the ability to manage and book travel for work on every mobile device, not just their smartphone. When it comes to travel and hospitality service, half of global respondents said that while they would normally avoid human interaction on the road, they prefer to speak with a human if are having a problem. In the U.S., 63 percent of business travelers said that they would like the ability to text to update their travel arrangements.

“We are at a turning point in business travel. Business travelers have high expectations and they want instant access to information and tools on every device,” said Rob Greyber, president of Egencia. “In an industry where traveler satisfaction and corporate interests like efficiency and productivity are often at odds, Egencia is building solutions that address both groups’ needs. The belief that delight for business travelers and productivity for travel managers aren’t mutually exclusive is at the heart of our integrated cross-device products, available today around the world.”

Business travelers are also optimistic about the possibility of technology improving their life on the road in the future. In the U.S., 55 percent believe advancements in artificial intelligence will benefit their overall experience.