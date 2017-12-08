Boston’s Kimpton Nine Zero To Undergo Interior Renovation

Boston–Kimpton Nine Zero, located at the crossroads of Beacon Hill, Downtown Crossing, and Boston’s Financial District, will undergo a top-to-bottom transformation in the coming year. The hotel will renovate its 190 guestrooms and suites, the living room lobby, and 2,400 square feet of private event and workspace. The hotel will remain open throughout the process, which is expected to be completed in late Winter 2018.

Nine Zero’s new design direction aims to create a luxurious escape where modern and antique nuances mingle with bespoke residential pleasures. Rooms will have plush leather-laden bed frames and iconic Eames chairs and the modern decor will be accessorized with books, artwork, and classic American touches. The lobby will be configured to merge business and leisure—rich velvets will play with stone and metallic finishes, and old-fashioned accents like leather-bound books and typewriters will be stationed throughout.

“Nine Zero’s dramatic transformation speaks to Boston’s new role on the world stage. The city has never been more worthy of being in the international limelight, and it continues to change at lightning speed, becoming an all the more desirable destination. When we unveil our luxe new look and feel, we will not only be keeping pace with the times, but innovating the Boston hotel market,” General Manager of Kimpton Nine Zero Michal Penek says.

Kimpton, along with the hotel’s ownership group, Brookfield Properties, tapped Boston’s Korn Design to reimagine the hotel and California’s Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA) to oversee all hotel interiors.