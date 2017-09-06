Boston’s Hotel Market Is Turning Around

Boston’s lodging market last year saw a drop in RevPAR for the first time after a six-year positive streak during which revenues exceeded the national average. Oversupply and a lighter convention schedule in 2016 may have played a role in hotel revenue declines that year. However, the trend does not appear to have carried over into 2017. In May, the city’s occupancy soared to nearly 90 percent and RevPAR saw an 11.2 percent increase on par with Orlando and Seattle markets. Read more about revenue growth in Boston’s hospitality market here.