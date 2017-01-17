Booking.com Reveals 2016 Guest Review Awards

AMSTERDAM—Today, Booking.com is honoring its accommodation partners that consistently deliver great guest experiences with a 2016 Guest Review Award. Based on over 110 million reviews, this year 355,535 properties in 205 countries and territories are being recognized with Italy (53,005), the United States (24,761), France (23,003), Germany (18,221), Spain (18,037), the UK (16,514), Austria (12,659), Greece (12,439), Croatia (12,219), and Poland (10,399) taking home the most awards.

Vacation rental options such as apartments, holiday homes and villas top the list of properties earning a highly-coveted perfect 10 review score this year, making up more than 70 percent of the 486 accommodations to receive the distinction. This is not surprising as according to recent research from Booking.com, 70 percent of people say they have the best time while traveling when they can make themselves at home, with 59 percent sharing that they like to feel a personal connection with their host or the staff at the accommodation*.

As travelers are increasingly expecting a more personalized and home-like stay experience, having professional and helpful staff is of utmost importance for the vast majority of people (91 percent). Nearly half (49 percent) say that it improves their experience significantly with another 42 percent declaring that it’s absolutely essential and wouldn’t stay at an accommodation without it.

“With more than 110 million guest reviews on our platform, we not only help guide travelers to find their perfect stays, but empower our accommodation partners to stay up-to-date with evolving customer expectations, including what travelers appreciate most about their property, as well as what can potentially be improved,” said Remco van Zanten, global director of partner services as Booking.com. “With our guest review awards, we congratulate, thank and honor the incredible dedication of our partners to create great guest experiences for our customers, time and time again.”