Blue Mermaid in Fisherman’s Wharf Completes Renovation

SAN FRANCISCO–The Blue Mermaid Restaurant & Bar in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf announced the completion of extensive renovations to its indoor and outdoor dining areas. Known for its sustainably farmed seafood dishes and wharf-side ambiance, the 7,000-square-foot venue is located in the historic Haslett Warehouse in the San Francisco Maritime National Historic Park and adjacent to the award-winning Argonaut Hotel.

Designed to provide a casual dining experience for enjoying shareable plates and to accommodate larger groups, new additions to the restaurant include raised dining booths and oversized steel windows that pay homage to the historic building and its maritime surroundings. The expansive open bar has rich colors and nautical textures and offers the Blue Mermaid’s signature, locally-inspired cocktails like the Bloody Mermaid, Painted Lady, and Steph Saffron.

The Blue Mermaid’s outdoor dining patio now has fire pits for group gatherings. The space is surrounded by the original red brick façade of the Cannery Courtyard and offers waterfront views.

“We’re thrilled to welcome guests back to enjoy the new Blue Mermaid experience,” said Executive Chef Nathaniel Mitzner. “The new design really celebrates our port-side location and creates the perfect setting for enjoying the unique seafood dishes we are proud to serve.”

Showcasing locally-sourced ingredients, the Blue Mermaid’s menu offers San Francisco favorites and signature dishes including Chef Mitzner’s award-winning Dungeness crab and corn chowder, classic cioppino and Dungeness crab cakes, and the Blue Mermaid burger. The restaurant is open Monday through Friday for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and offers a casual brunch with cocktails on weekends for travelers and locals alike.