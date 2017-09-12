Blackberry Farm To Open New Property in Late 2018

WALLAND, Tenn.—For the first time in 40 years, luxury hotel and resort Blackberry Farm announced that it will open a new property in late 2018—Blackberry Mountain. With the creation of Blackberry Mountain, the Beall family is expanding their commitment to preserving the land surrounding the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The new property will offer uninhibited views of diverse terrain, a mountain-inspired wellness program, and experiences that invite guests outside to seek adventure and explore the property from base to peak.

“Breaking ground on Blackberry Mountain is the culmination of many dreams,” said Proprietor Mary Celeste Beall. “The ultimate goal has always been to protect the land for our community and future generations, but Sam and I also dreamed about taking all that we learned from Blackberry Farm and creating something from scratch.”

Blackberry Mountain is a 5,200 acre resort property inspired by the history and beauty of the Smoky Mountains and East Tennessee. To protect the natural landscape and habitat, 2,800 acres of the property have been committed to remaining undisturbed in conservation, creating a private national park experience.

“With Blackberry Mountain, we are excited to provide new jobs in the community, protect the viewscape in Blount County, and increase the positive economic impact we have on our community,” said Matt Alexander, executive vice president of Blackberry Farm. “This endeavor is the result of true team work and a shared dedication to protecting our natural environment and providing world-class service.”

Accommodations at Blackberry Mountain combine the peace and tradition of mountain life with the highest quality modern-day comforts. The property will open with six traditional style cabins, 13 cottages, and multi-bedroom homes. Every accommodation will have mountain views and style layered with modern elements and collected antiques.

A full wellness program will focus on encouraging an active and adventurous lifestyle supported by a menu of outdoor adventures, fitness classes, and a modern spa. On-site and off-site activities will include hiking, tree climbing, mountain biking, foraging, camping, rock climbing, fly fishing, paddle sports, sporting clays, and horseback riding. The property will also have a yoga studio, spin studio, fitness room, gym, and basketball court. An eight treatment room spa will have a holistic approach to skin and body care with treatments and products inspired by the land. An infinity edge pool outside will overlook the scenery.

In addition, Blackberry Mountain will have two restaurants on property. The Firetower is constructed around the base of the historic Millstone Gap Lookout Tower at the peak of the Mountain. The Firetower provides a casual, inviting atmosphere with 360 degree views of the Smoky Mountains and East Tennessee. The restaurant in the Lodge, Three Sisters, will offer a refined take on the natural charm of the Mountain. Wild, foraged ingredients will create a fine-dining experience with a distinct, memorable taste of the season.

The culinary program will uphold the celebrated reputation of Blackberry Farm, reimagined to complement the style and setting of the Mountain. Innovative, seasonal menus will be inspired by ingredients foraged from the land. Wine lists will be curated with the same thoughtfulness and depth as Blackberry Farm. The succinct and exceptional beverage selection will showcase favorite small vintners, boutique spirits, and Blackberry Farm Brewery beer.

“It is wonderful to see this vision come to life,” said Mary Celeste. “I am so excited to share the Mountain and a lifestyle that our family enjoys with our guests. We want guests to go outside, explore and connect with each other while they discover what this beautiful mountain has to offer.”

Blackberry Mountain is in Walland located 20 minutes away from the Blackberry Farm property and 30 minutes from Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport.