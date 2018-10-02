Best Western Unveils Three New Prototypes During 2018 North American Convention

PHOENIX—During today’s general session at the 2018 Best Western North American Convention and Global Conference, Best Western Hotels & Resorts unveiled three new prototypes that will modernize its Best Western, Best Western Plus, and Best Western Premier brands. The new prototypes are expected to roll out by the end of 2018.

The move comes on the heels of the company’s brand refresh, which began in 2015 and unveiled a new look and brand portfolio, including the latest brands—Sadie Hotel and Aiden Hotel—which the hospitality company announced during last week’s Lodging Conference.

“We’ve added new brands such as Vīb, GLō, Sadie Hotel, and Aiden Hotel to our portfolio, but as part of our ongoing evolution, we also knew that we needed to take a look at ways to revamp our core product offerings,” said Ron Pohl, senior vice president and chief operations officer for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “We have had many members and developers ask for turn-key packages within these brands. We’re excited to answer that call, offering cost-effective yet elevated, up-to-date properties with refined, modern-day class that delivers on the expectations of today’s travelers.”

Best Western Prototype

The revamped Best Western prototype focuses on smart, modern design with high-end impact and well-thought-out rooms for every traveler. Simplified furnishings with tastefully blended fixtures and finishes provide modern sophistication. ‘On-Trend Hospitality Design’ elements and color schemes offer an attractive and comfortable guest stay. The new ‘Signature Architectural Branding Element’ delivers continuity within Best Western’s portfolio for immediate guest recognition and a reduced overall footprint offers developers a cost-effective build. Multi-purpose spaces along with integrated technology are provided to enhance the guest experience.

Best Western Plus Prototype

The new and improved Best Western Plus prototype brings affordable elegance to the modern-day traveler. Stylish textures collide with vibrant jewel tones, breathing life into public areas and guestrooms, providing comfort and relaxation to the contemporary traveler. Natural elements and technology transform the public spaces into a social oasis.

Best Western Premier Prototype

The all new Best Western Premier Prototype welcomes guests with a luxurious experience and elegant atmosphere. Upscale amenities include casual dining and ‘Grab & Go’ food choices, sociable communal seating, as well as collective indoor-outdoor spaces offering cozy atmosphere. The stylish interiors envelop guests in plush fabrics, with mixed metals, and a well-designed color scheme. Guestrooms have upgraded beds and linens, spa-like bathrooms, and spacious layouts. Public areas provide an on-trend aesthetic and acute attention to detail catering towards today’s sophisticated traveler.