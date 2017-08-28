Best Western Premier Opens Historic Hotel in San Antonio

PHOENIX—Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced the latest addition to its Premier brand with the opening of the Best Western Premier Historic Travelers Hotel in San Antonio, Texas. The 83-room hotel offers upscale amenities, a Bistro, a 24-hour fitness center, and an outdoor pool.

This more than 100-year old hotel in Downtown San Antonio recently finished an extensive renovation. The property combines styles of contemporary elegance with the historically rich and colorful Southwest. Its modern design has a fresh and upbeat aesthetic, complete with original accents such as doors and windows that were restored to maintain their natural beauty.

“The Best Western Premier Historic Travelers Hotel will offer guests the refined atmosphere, and one-of-a-kind experience that are the hallmarks of the Best Western Premier brand,” said Ron Pohl, senior vice president and chief operations officer of Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “The property’s recent renovations, coupled with its extraordinary history and unique character make this property a tremendous asset to Best Western and will provide a truly special experience for hotel guests.”

Set in the heart of Downtown San Antonio, travelers staying at the Best Western Premier Historic Travelers Hotel are within only a few blocks of the city’s iconic attractions including the Alamo, the Riverwalk, the Tower of the Americas, La Villita, the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, and Historic Market Square (El Mercado). Guests can also access major businesses, military bases, and popular attractions such as SeaWorld and Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

“We are excited to be a part of the esteemed Best Western Premier brand,” said Piyush Patel, owner of the Best Western Premier Historic Travelers Hotel. “San Antonio is one of our country’s most popular places to visit and the Best Western Premier Historic Travelers Hotel is an exceptional lodging option for travelers looking to explore this city’s storied past. From the hotel’s historic character and ideal location to its first-rate amenities and our staff’s superior service, guests are sure to enjoy a relaxing and comfortable stay in the heart of the Southwest.”