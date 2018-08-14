Best Western Opens the United States’ First VīB in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MO.—Best Western Hotels & Resorts marked the arrival of its boutique hotel concept, Vīb, with a grand opening celebration at its first U.S. property in Springfield, Missouri. Local dignitaries, Best Western executives, and members of Elliott Lodging joined community VIPs to celebrate the debut of this traveler-centric brand in the U.S. market.

“We are excited to mark the arrival of our first Vīb brand in the United States,” said David Kong, president and CEO for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “Vīb was conceived to signal that today’s Best Western is a contemporary and relevant brand, which offers a comprehensive portfolio of options that cater to today’s travelers. Delivering an exciting and one-of-a-kind experience, Vīb Springfield will enrich the community and today’s Best Western.”

The 92-room Vīb Springfield combines contemporary design and affordable style, with social engagement at the center of the experience. With a focus on convenience and technology geared towards young professionals, the hotel has zones for work and play with ample USB and power ports, free wireless internet in the lobby and guestrooms, a grab-n-go station, a 24/7 sundries shop, food and coffee from the town’s Wheelhouse restaurant, eight gaming stations, a 24/7 fitness center, a 24/7 electronic tech shop, a fireplace lounge, and a social Mezzanine. The hotel lobby is also home to an upscale bar with fruit-infused signature cocktails.

“Best Western has evolved significantly in recent years, expanding our portfolio from one brand to 11, to deliver the hotel offerings and unique experiences today’s sophisticated travelers and developers expect,” said Ron Pohl, senior vice president and chief operations officer for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “The introduction of Vīb was an integral part of Best Western’s evolution, offering a boutique concept designed for the upscale hotel segment and filling a niche in today’s competitive marketplace.”

Located in the heart of its hometown, Vīb Springfield is near popular attractions including Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium, Bass Pro Shop, Discovery Center of Springfield, Gillioz Theatre, Hammons Field, and Park Central Square. The Springfield-Branson National Airport is 11 miles away, and the property is surrounded by the city’s shops, dining venues, bars, lounges, and entertainment venues.

“Springfield is on the move, with new restaurants and attractions opening weekly, and has become a hotspot for business travelers,” said Gordon Elliott of Elliott Lodging. “With fresh, stylish accommodations and modern amenities that foster social engagement, Vīb Springfield is a perfect fit for this exciting market.”

Vīb’s pipeline now includes numerous properties in markets from Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, and Miami to Los Angeles, San Diego, Staten Island, Pittsburgh, and New Orleans.