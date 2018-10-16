BDNY Joins HD Expo as Part of Emerald Expositions’ Hospitality Portfolio

ALPHARETTA, Ga.—Emerald Expositions, the owner of HD Expo, Hospitality Design magazine, and the other HD events, today announced the acquisition of Boutique Design New York (BDNY) and related assets from ST Media Group (ST Media) and Hospitality Media Group (HMG).

The addition marks the beginning of a collaboration between the brands that is expected to benefit designers, architects, purchasing firms, owner/operators, and hospitality brands. Both BDNY and HD Expo are positioned to continue growing attendance and exhibitors. Other assets acquired in addition to BDNY include the BDwest and HX: The Hotel Experience trade shows; the Hospitality Match, Senior Lifestyle Design Match and Forum Series events; and Boutique Design, the partner magazine to BDNY.

Members of the ST Media and HMG teams will join Emerald Expositions, including Michelle Finn, formerly president of HMG and senior vice president of ST Media.

“The addition of the Boutique Design brand complements an already robust Emerald hospitality and design portfolio, which includes Hospitality Design; Kitchen & Bath Industry Shows (KBIS); Healthcare, Design, Environments for Aging; International Contemporary Furniture Fair (ICFF); and HotelPoint. With BDNY and HX set to stage next month, it’s business as usual. We are looking forward to two successful shows, and also supporting the future development of these very influential hospitality brands. It will also be a great pleasure to work again with Michelle Finn, whose excellent leadership has been a driving force for BDNY’s success,” said Joe Randall, executive vice president of Emerald Expositions.