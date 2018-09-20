San Diego, Calif.—Azul Hospitality Group (Azul) and Pinnacle Hotels USA (Pinnacle) have entered into an agreement for Azul to manage eight Pinnacle properties under a long-term contract.

The eight Pinnacle properties, totaling over 1,600 rooms, are strategically located throughout the western United States and include: the Hyatt Regency North Dallas, Texas; Marriott Riverside at the Convention Center, California; Four Points by Sheraton San Diego Downtown, California; Courtyard by Marriott Del Mar/Solana Beach, California; Doubletree by Hilton Austin University/Downtown Area, Texas; Doubletree by Hilton Austin Northwest Arboretum, Texas; Comfort Inn & Suites San Diego – Zoo/ SeaWorld Area, California; and Days Inn Encinitas Moonlight Beach, California.

“Azul uses a hands-on and passionate operating approach very similar to Pinnacle and will work with us as partners ensuring the success of the hotels. They provide significant expertise particularly in the areas of sales and food & beverage and will add great value to areas of operations that need improvement,” said Dr. Barry Lall, president and CEO of Pinnacle Hotels USA. “We have had a remarkable journey all of these years as an operator, but it is time for me to step aside and put our hotels in the most capable hands.”

“Azul’s success is due primarily to our strategic partnerships, and we are pleased to be forging one with Pinnacle,” said Rick Mansur, president and CEO of Azul Hospitality Group. “We are impressed with what Dr. Barry Lall and the Pinnacle team have accomplished in building this portfolio of hotels. Azul is committed to contributing to their future success in ensuring that the Pinnacle assets are operated in a manner that maximizes their potential. We also look forward to providing additional industry expertise to assist Pinnacle in expanding their hotel portfolio.”

Top photo: Hyatt Regency North Dallas