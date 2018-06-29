Home / Technology / App Watch / Awair’s Omni Helps Monitor Air Quality in Hotels
Awair’s Omni was developed to monitor air quality in large facilities like hotels. It uses sensors to track an environment’s temperature, humidity, chemical levels, dust, and CO2, and sends an alert when air quality becomes unhealthy or unproductive. Users can scale up or down, adding more Omni devices as necessary—they all connect to an online business dashboard. From the dashboard, owners can see data covering overall air quality in the entire building, as well as for individual rooms.

