Auberge Resorts Collection To Manage Telluride’s Madeline Hotel and Residences

MILL VALLEY, Calif.—Auberge Resorts Collection, owner and operator of small luxury resorts, residences, and clubs, has acquired, in partnership with Flynn Properties, and will manage Madeline Hotel and Residences, the ski-in/ski-out resort in the mountain playground of Telluride, Colo. Auberge Resorts Collection will introduce the brand’s customized guest experiences inspired by Telluride’s natural spirit of adventure and exploration. The resort sits mid-mountain in the heart of Mountain Village above the historic mining town of Telluride. The 83-room and 71-residence hotel has on its doorstep Telluride Ski Resort, along with year-round recreation, shopping, and festivals as well as gondola access to Telluride and the valley below.

“We are delighted to welcome Madeline Hotel & Residences into Auberge Resorts Collection in one of the most desirable year-round destinations for authentic adventure,” Dan Friedkin, owner and chairman of Auberge Resorts Collection, said. “As we continue to grow our portfolio of exceptional properties with the addition of the Madeline, we look forward to bringing our signature, personalized service, and style to make the hotel one of the great slope-side resorts in America.”

“Telluride is a town of great history, character, and lore. It is where Butch Cassidy robbed his first bank and was the first city lit by Nikola Tesla’s method of alternating current electric power. More recently Telluride has been recognized as one of the best ski destinations in the U.S. and the world,” Craig Reid, president and CEO of Auberge Resorts Collection, said. “The Madeline is the premier resort in Telluride and benefits from an unparalleled setting and concept as well as significant recent investment, making it an ideal addition to the Auberge Resorts Collection portfolio. We will capture the local Telluride free-spirited sense of adventure in this beautiful resort.”

Surrounded on three sides by the 14,000-foot peaks of the San Juan Mountains, the Madeline welcomes guests and locals with a contemporary alpine design that honors Auberge Resorts Collection’s commitment to celebrate the essence of each resort’s setting. Recently renovated guestrooms, suites, and one- to four-bedroom residential condominiums were designed to the highest standards and offer mountain and Mountain Village views, private balconies, heated floors and steam showers, and deep soaking bathtubs among other amenities.

The resort also offers: ski-in/ski-out access in town; slope-side Ski Valet for seamless service and hot chocolate; The Madeline Ice Rink, where skaters can enjoy special event programming, DJ parties, and broomball; the 3,000-square-foot M Lounge, featuring a game room (pool, shuffleboard, darts), outdoor fire tables, and an indoor/outdoor bar; an alpine-inspired spa and salon, along with yoga and personal training at Madeline Studio; and an outpost of Dylan’s Candy Bar.

Auberge and Executive Chef William Nolan will bring their culinary expertise to the Madeline’s contemporary signature restaurant, Black Iron Kitchen and Bar, delivering authentic, rustic cuisine with the pioneering spirit of the American West.

At the heart of the resort is the 4,000-square-foot Sky Terrace, a year-round gathering place with heated outdoor swimming pool, hot tubs, fire pits, al fresco living room and lounge, and special seasonal programming. From the Sky Terrace’s 9,000-foot elevation, guests and residence owners can take in down-valley views and sunsets, as well as distinctive cocktails and après ski events called “Cool at the Pool,” featuring pink flamingo floaties for the kids and adult hot toddies such as the “Tea-quila Toddy.”

Madeline Hotel and Residences in Mountain Village will join Auberge’s other Telluride property, The Auberge Residences at Element 52, a collection of 48 slope-side residences offered for nightly rental or whole ownership in Telluride.