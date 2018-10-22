Auberge Resorts Collection to Manage Grace Hotels

MILL VALLEY—Auberge Resorts has entered into a strategic partnership with the Libra Group, owners of Grace Hotels. Auberge will welcome five Grace properties in Europe and the northeastern United States into the Auberge Resorts Collection portfolio. Expansion from additional properties currently under development will further enhance the portfolio over the next two years. The existing Grace properties and those in the pipeline will be branded under the Auberge Resorts Collection name and managed by the Auberge team.

The expanded Auberge portfolio will provide luxury travelers with resorts that capture the local character and environment of some of the world’s most sought-after destinations. Among them is the historic Mayflower Inn & Spa, a luxurious retreat in the Connecticut countryside. In the next 90 days, the Grace properties in Mykonos and Santorini, Greece, will join Auberge Resorts Collection, along with the Mayflower Inn & Spa in Washington, Conn.; White Barn Inn & Spa in Kennebunk, Maine; and the Vanderbilt Hotel in Newport, R.I. Over the next few years, the collection will scale even further with the addition of other properties that are under development in Athens, Kalamata, Kea and a second resort in Santorini, Greece; Marrakech, Morocco; Buenos Aires, Argentina; as well as St. Moritz, Switzerland.

As part of the agreement, the Libra Group will have a strategic interest in Auberge Resorts Collection, establishing a relationship between two family-owned companies. “Our strategic partnership with the Libra Group will expand our portfolio of acclaimed properties and build on Auberge Resorts Collection’s reputation as a premier hospitality brand,” said Dan Friedkin, chairman, Auberge Resorts Collection. “With the Logothetis family, we have found like-minded partners who share our desire to deliver exceptional quality and unparalleled guest experiences.”

“Auberge Resorts Collection’s reputation for operational excellence, and our shared passion for creating intimate and elegant hotels made this a compelling opportunity for us,” added George Logothetis, chairman and CEO of the Libra Group. “The hotels are in extremely good hands with Auberge, whose existing and pipeline properties are highly complementary with our hotels. This is a testament to the shared thinking between our organizations. With our new strategic interest, we look forward to participating in the next chapter of Auberge Resorts Collection story.”

“Auberge is a brand that focuses on unique experiences of the highest quality,” said Craig Reid, chief executive officer, Auberge Resorts Collection. “Our dedication to crafted luxury strikes a chord with travelers who seek custom amenities and authentic experiences that are unique to each setting. We are thrilled to give guests the opportunity to experience the expanded Auberge Resorts Collection brand in more exceptional destinations around the globe.”

Plans are underway to integrate the properties into the Auberge Resorts Collection and welcome the Grace employees into the Auberge family over the next three months.

Top photo: ‘The Villa’ Private Pool Terrace View at Grace Hotel Santorini, Auberge Resorts Collection