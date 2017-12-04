Associated Luxury Hotels International Adds Five New Member Hotels

ORLANDO–Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI) has expanded its worldwide portfolio of 250 luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts with five new U.S. member hotels. These include: New York City’s InterContinental New York Barclay; The Woodlands Resort in downtown Houston, Texas; the AAA Four-Diamond, all-suite Hotel Contessa in downtown San Antonio, Texas; the Forbes Five-Star Stein Eriksen Lodge in Park City, Utah; and the 140-room Chateaux Deer Valley, also in Park City, Utah.

“We are very pleased to expand the U.S. options in our portfolio with the addition of these five outstanding hotels,” ALHI’s Chief Sales Officer Mark Sergot says. “InterContinental New York Barclay is widely recognized as one of North America’s premier business hotels, with a truly prime location in Manhattan. The Woodlands Resort features a beautiful and inspiring setting within a scenic natural forest, and is just 30 minutes from Houston. While Hotel Contessa is the only AAA Four-Diamond all-suite hotel located directly on San Antonio’s famous River Walk. We are also very proud to add the exquisite Stein Eriksen Lodge and the luxurious Chateaux Deer Valley to meet the high demand we are experiencing from planners for the emerging destination of Utah. We are excited to showcase these hotels to planners throughout North America and Europe.”

InterContinental New York Barclay



The InterContinental New York Barclay completed a $180 million, 20-month renovation and restoration in 2016. Opened in 1926 as part of the Grand Central Terminal expansion, the hotel is located in Midtown Manhattan on East 48th Street. It was named “North America’s Leading Business Hotel in 2017” by the World Travel Awards. The hotel has 702 redesigned guest rooms and suites; 20,000 square feet of meeting space, which includes two large ballrooms and five additional breakout rooms; a 24-hour fitness center; a 24-hour business center; and the Barclay restaurant.

The Woodlands Resort



A short drive from downtown Houston, The Woodlands Resort is situated within the natural forest of The Woodlands 28,000-acre master-planned community. In addition to its forest setting, the resort offers 402 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, 60,000 square feet of indoor meeting space (which includes a 13,430-square-foot ballroom), and 12,500 square feet of outdoor meeting space. The resort also has two championship golf courses, a tennis center, a five-pool waterpark complete with a lazy river, a spa, a fitness facility, The Woodlands Golf Performance Center, an array of dining options (including the upscale Robard’s Steakhouse), and over 200 miles of nature and bike trails.

Hotel Contessa



The all-suite Hotel Contessa in downtown San Antonio sits directly on the city’s River Walk on the banks of the San Antonio River. Offering 265 spacious suites with floor-to-ceiling windows, the AAA Four-Diamond hotel has 11 conference rooms with a total of 10,000 square feet of event space, plus three scenic terraces. Groups also have access to an additional 20,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor event space at the adjacent Briscoe Museum. The hotel also offers a restaurant with seating along the River Walk, a heated rooftop pool with sweeping views of downtown San Antonio, The Woodhouse Day Spa, and a 24-hour fitness center. The hotel is just steps from the many shops, restaurants, attractions, and nightclubs of River Walk.

Stein Eriksen Lodge



Surrounded by views of Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, Stein Eriksen Lodge is Utah’s only Forbes Five-Star Hotel & Spa, and was awarded “World’s Best Ski Hotel” by the World Ski Awards. The all-season lodge is known for its first-class accommodations and facilities, skiing and winter sports, an array of outdoor recreation options, and impeccable service. With 180 European-inspired guestrooms and suites, the hotel also offers over 24,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting and event space (which includes a 6,036-square-foot ballroom and a recently renovated 4,050-square-foot ballroom), Utah’s only Five-Star spa, ski-in/ski-out access, dining at the Forbes Four-Star Glitretind Restaurant, and a 10,000-bottle Wine Cellar. The hotel is five minutes from Historic Main Street and the hub of Park City.

The Chateaux Deer Valley



Also located mid-mountain in Park City, Utah, the Forbes Four-Star Chateaux Deer Valley is steps from Deer Valley Resort. The 140 guestrooms and suites showcase contemporary mountain décor. Property highlights include 34,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, which includes a 6,600-square-foot ballroom (the largest in Park City), and a 12,000-square-foot outdoor courtyard with views. The hotel also offers Le Spa Chateaux, a 24-hour fitness center, a heated pool, Cena Restaurant & Lounge serving Italian cuisine, and a shuttle within Park City. The hotel is minutes from Old Town Park City.