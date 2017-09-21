Associated Luxury Hotels International Adds Five Members in the U.S. West

ORLANDO, FL–Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI) has added five new members in the U.S. West to its worldwide portfolio of 250 luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts. These include the newly renovated, 120-room Loews Hotel 1000 in Seattle, Wash.; the AAA Four-Diamond Tenaya Lodge at Yosemite in Fish Camp, Calif.; the 604-room Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif.; The Scott Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Ariz., which will complete a $7 million renovation this fall; and the 293-room Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Monteluciain in Scottsdale, Ariz. The ALHI Global Sales Organization now represents the hotels to the North American and European meetings, conventions, and incentive market.

“We are very proud to represent these five exceptional hotels in the North American and European meetings and incentive marketplace,” said ALHI’s Chief Sales Officer Mark Sergot. “Loews Hotel 1000 is putting the final touches on a dramatic multi-million-dollar transformation. Tenaya Lodge is a wonderful and very unique option for planners, at the truly stunning destination of Yosemite. Omni La Costa Resort & Spa is an exquisite resort with tremendous appeal for meetings, conventions and incentive programs. While Scottsdale continues to be a very popular destination for groups, and we are very pleased to add the picturesque The Scott Resort & Spa and the renowned Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia to meet the tremendous demand. We are thrilled to showcase these outstanding new members to planners throughout North America and Europe.”

Loews Hotel 1000, Seattle, Wash.

Situated in Downtown Seattle just steps from the waterfront along Elliott Bay, Loews Hotel 1000 is slated to emerge from a multi-million-dollar transformation this month. Offering 120 rooms and suites with oversized windows that frame views of the city and Elliott Bay, the hotel is close to Pike Place Market, the Seattle Art Museum, the business district, and historic Pioneer Square. The hotel offers 7,200 square feet of meeting space, which includes: the 1,850-square-foot Bainbridge Room and the 1,100-square-foot Greenhouse Terrace; a spa offering a range of treatments; a 24-hour fitness center; an indoor golf simulator; and BOKA Restaurant + Bar. Seattle-Tacoma Airport is 13 miles away.

Tenaya Lodge at Yosemite, Fish Camp, Calif.

Set adjacent to Yosemite National Park’s South Gate at an elevation of 5,288 feet, the Tenaya Lodge at Yosemite is an all-season resort where groups can experience an array of outdoor adventures in a picturesque setting. Surrounded by the Sierra National Forest, the resort offers 302 newly renovated guestrooms and 15,000 square feet of meeting space (which includes a 10,000-square-foot ballroom). On 75 acres, the Lodge’s signature outdoor venues include a 3,000-square-foot Terrace and a 3,000-square-foot Pavilion with views of the Sierra Nevada. The resort also has a 10,000-square-foot Ascent Spa; dining; and such group activities as guided hikes and tours, whitewater rafting, and mountain biking. The resort is 65 miles from Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, Carlsbad, Calif. (top feature photo)

Set on more than 400 acres in the coastal foothills of Carlsbad in Southern California, Omni La Costa Resort & Spa has 604 guestrooms, suites, and villas with golf course or garden views. The resort also has 101,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, including the 18,000-square-foot Costa del Sol Ballroom; Spa at La Costa; two 18-hole championship golf courses; 17 tennis courts; an athletic club; eight swimming pools (including the Edge adult pool); the Chopra Center for Wellbeing; two restaurants; two cafés; and an upscale sports lounge. The resort is 30 minutes north of San Diego’s downtown, 30 minutes from San Diego International Airport, and 90 minutes south of Los Angeles.

The Scott Resort & Spa, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Arizona’s The Scott Resort & Spa is a 204-room boutique resort located just steps from restaurants, nightlife, and shopping in Old Town Scottsdale. This fall, the resort will complete a $7 million renovation of all meeting space and public areas, which includes the main lobby, restaurant, and bar. In 2018, the resort will complete an $8 million renovation of all guestrooms and suites. On top of 14,500 square feet of indoor meeting space and 7,000 square feet of outdoor event space, the resort also offers La Vidorra Spa, two pools, and multiple dining options. The resort is centrally located, with Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport 20 minutes west and Scottsdale Airport 20 minutes north.

Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Monteluciain, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Nestled at the base of Camelback Mountain in Scottsdale’s Paradise Valley enclave, Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia is an intimate oasis inspired by the exotic locale of Spain’s Andalusia region. With arching entryways, tranquil fountains, and floral walkways, the resort has 293 guestrooms and suites, more than 27,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, 74,000 square feet of outdoor space, 14 breakout rooms, two private dining rooms, and an array of dining options including the signature restaurant Prado. The resort is close to city attractions and 15 minutes from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Top photo: Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, Carlsbad, Calif.