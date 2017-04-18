Associated Luxury Hotels International Adds 45 Members

ORLANDO, FL – Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI), a Global Sales Organization, has added 45 independent luxury-level meeting and incentive-focused hotels and resorts. The new members are located outside of North America and were selected from the membership of ALHI’s sister company, Worldhotels. The hotels specialize in hosting meetings, conventions and/or incentive programs, and are located in key markets for meetings and incentive travel.

“We’ve added these 45 exceptional hotels and resorts to our distinguished portfolio in response to the demand we’ve been experiencing from meeting, convention and incentive professionals for more luxury-level hotels and resorts around the world,” said Associated Luxury Hotels’ Chief Sales Officer Mark Sergot. “ALHI now offers more than 250 outstanding hotel and resort options in 63 countries, with an impressive and diverse variety of destinations across North America as well as London, Tokyo, Sydney, Rome and Buenos Aires. We look forward to showcasing these terrific hotels and resorts, and their destinations, to the meetings and incentive marketplace.”

Among the new member hotels in ALHI’s Europe portfolio are the 679-room Tivoli Hotel in Copenhagen, Denmark; Grand Hotel Karel V Utrecht, offering 121 rooms in Utrecht, The Netherlands; and the 394-room Royal Garden Hotel in London, United Kingdom.

New member hotels in Asia Pacific include Harbour Grand Kowloon, featuring 553 rooms in Hong Kong, China; and the 233-room Goodwood Park Hotel in Singapore, Singapore.

New options in South America range from the 314-room Panamericano Buenos Aires in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to the 236-room Hotel Oro Verde Guayaquil in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

The additions are part of ALHI’s strategy to expand outside of North America. As part of its global expansion, ALHI recently established a new office in London.