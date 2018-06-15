Home / Daily Feed / Asia-Pacific Hotel Construction Continues Double-Digit Growth

Asia-Pacific Hotel Construction Continues Double-Digit Growth

Posted by: Lodging Staff in Daily Feed, Lodging Daily News June 15, 2018

PORTSMOUTH, NH—The most recent Asia-Pacific Construction Pipeline Trend Report, excluding China, finds that the region’s total pipeline has 1,673 projects totaling 349,081 rooms, up 12 percent by projects and 17 percent by rooms year-over-year (YOY), according to Lodging Econometrics.

The number of projects under construction in the Asia-Pacific region is up 19 percent YOY at 959 projects/208,153 rooms. The number of projects scheduled to start construction in the next 12 months is up 26 percent at 368 projects/72,819 rooms, while projects in early planning stages are down 14 percent YOY at 346 projects/68,109 rooms.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2018, Lodging Media, All Rights Reserved.
Scroll To Top
CLOSE

CLOSE