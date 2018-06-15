Asia-Pacific Hotel Construction Continues Double-Digit Growth

PORTSMOUTH, NH—The most recent Asia-Pacific Construction Pipeline Trend Report, excluding China, finds that the region’s total pipeline has 1,673 projects totaling 349,081 rooms, up 12 percent by projects and 17 percent by rooms year-over-year (YOY), according to Lodging Econometrics.

The number of projects under construction in the Asia-Pacific region is up 19 percent YOY at 959 projects/208,153 rooms. The number of projects scheduled to start construction in the next 12 months is up 26 percent at 368 projects/72,819 rooms, while projects in early planning stages are down 14 percent YOY at 346 projects/68,109 rooms.