Asia Pacific Construction Pipeline Up 15 Percent

The most recent Asia Pacific Construction Pipeline Trend Report, excluding China, states that the total pipeline has 1,798 projects/364,579 rooms, up 15 percent by projects year-over-year (YOY) according to analysts at Lodging Econometrics.

There are 966 projects/207,100 rooms under construction, up 11 percent by projects YOY. Projects scheduled to start construction in the next 12 months are at 380 projects/76,977 rooms, up 15 percent, while projects in the early planning stages sit at 452 projects/80,502 rooms, up 25 pecent YOY.

The top three countries in the Asia Pacific Construction Pipeline, excluding China, are: Indonesia with 446 projects/77,049 rooms, India with 230 projects/36,329 rooms, and Japan with 206 projects/40,509 rooms. Cities with the largest pipelines are: Seoul, South Korea with 126 projects/22,199 rooms, Jakarta, Indonesia with 114 projects/21,678 rooms, and Tokyo, Japan with 64 projects/15,181 rooms.

The top hotel companies in the Asia Pacific Construction Pipeline, excluding China, are: AccorHotels with 251 projects/53,343 rooms, Marriott International with 246 projects/56,626 rooms, and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) with 118 projects/27,621 rooms. The largest brand in the pipeline for each of the these companies are: Accor’s Ibis Styles with 55 projects/11,255 rooms, Courtyard by Marriott with 33 projects/6,916 rooms, and IHG’s Holiday Inn with 49 projects/12,696 rooms.