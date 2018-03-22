Ascend Hotel Collection Focuses on Major Markets for Growth

ROCKVILLE, Md.—Choice’s Ascend Hotel Collection is focusing on top markets in its plans to expand. The soft brand is coming off one of its most successful years in 2017 with plans to open 56 hotels globally, bringing the number of open and planned properties to 250. Ascend has strengthened its presence in high barrier-to-entry and major markets with the recent additions of independent upscale properties in San Francisco, Hawaii, and Miami and the brand will also be adding several properties in Brooklyn to its portfolio.

“We look forward to even greater growth in top markets, as well as exceptional and sought-after leisure destinations,” Mark Shalala, vice president of development for Choice’s upscale brands, says. Janis Cannon, senior vice president of upscale brands for Choice Hotels, adds, “The Ascend platform offers hotels a powerful global presence online and on mobile, as well as the benefits of Choice Privileges, an award-winning loyalty program. This proven model has enabled the Ascend Hotel Collection brand to attract top properties in both popular and off the beaten path destinations for experience-hungry travelers seeking unique upscale accommodations, and a sense of community and culture.”

The Ascend Hotel Collection footprint is growing quickly in Brooklyn. Open and soon-to-be-opened Brooklyn Ascend Hotel Collection properties are located in different neighborhoods of the borough, each reflective of the area’s culture and history: Gowanus Inn & Yard is located near Prospect Park and offers an industrial-chic stay with curated art; The LOOK Red Hook’s design is inspired by the maritime industry with local photography and mermaid print wall vinyl; Union Hotel is situated in a 19th century brick and mortar building near the Brooklyn Bridge and Barclays Center and pays tribute to the factories and warehouses that built New York City; Insignia Hotel is a newly built boutique property located in the heart of Chinatown and with statement colors that bring to life the culture of its neighborhood; and Baltic Huis is located in a revived industrial building in the Boerum Hill district and blends the area’s rich Dutch heritage. Another property in Brooklyn will open soon on Flatbush Avenue and will have modern amenities within its original structure playing a part in the revitalization of its neighborhood.

Photo: Union Hotel in Brooklyn