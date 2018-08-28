NEW YORK—Arlo Hotels this week announced the launch of Arlo Cares, a sustainability program designed to spark eco-conscious changes in travel and serve as a home base for green-minded travelers. The independent, lifestyle hotel brand’s new program aims to encourage guests, locals, and partners to embrace a more ‘earth-ethical’ way of living, and is launching with an educational speaker series, community outreach opportunities, documentary screenings, charitable celebrations, and more.

The program is an extension of Arlo’s sustainability commitments, including becoming one of the first hotel brands in New York City to phase out single-use plastics throughout all hotel activity. Arlo NoMad and Arlo SoHo have eliminated more than 1.1 million pieces of plastic waste to date, and a real-time counter on the brand’s website displays this climbing number. This ticker serves as a constant reminder of how careful choices about plastic consumption can make a big impact on the local and global community.

“We have always been committed to sustainability, looking to not only preserve the living environments surrounding our projects, but to actually enhance the ecospheres in which we’re working,” says Oleg Pavlov, CEO of Quadrum Global and founder of Arlo Hotels. “Hotels are a gathering place for so many people in various walks of life, and we hope that as conscious travelers walk through Arlo’s doors, they will be inspired to become friendly ambassadors for this great cause.”

Upcoming Arlo Cares programming includes:

Arlo Cares Ocean Cleanup (Sept. 15, 2018): Arlo is hosting an Ocean Cleanup at Rockaway Beach in celebration of International Coastal Cleanup Day. Arlo Cares has partnered with the Rockaway Waterfront Alliance for this event, an organization dedicated to advancing the physical, economic, and social sustainability in the Rockaway Peninsula.

Arlo Cares Rock-a-Fest (Sept. 15-16, 2018): Arlo Cares is hosting its inaugural Rock-a-Fest, a weekend of live music performances, wellness services, eco-friendly pop-up shopping, and more. Rock-a-Fest will bring together innovators in the green space, including vendors like Flow Hydration, Sandrine B Jewelry, The Alchemist’s Kitchen, and Modrn Sanctuary.

Arlo Cares PARLOur Talks: Taking place on a monthly basis, Arlo Cares plans to bring together thought leaders in the eco-friendly space to discuss the benefits of a green lifestyle, and how to make small yet mighty shifts in day-to-day living. The inaugural PARLOur Talk, “WAYE Talks: The Future of Fashion & Sustainability,” will take place on Sept. 12 at Arlo SoHo, spotlighting the shift toward sustainability in the fashion industry.

Arlo Cares Movie Night: Arlo’s movie nights will transform once a month into a screening session showing films and documentaries highlighting environmental issues. The first film will be the documentary True Cost on Sept. 4.

“Community is at the core of our brand; we’re always trying to create an organic, social environment that encourages creative connections and friendly interactions between guests, staff, and the local community,” says Javier Egipciaco, managing director of Arlo Hotels. “As a native New Yorker, I know what this city can accomplish when it’s inspired to overcome a challenge. We’re excited to serve as a home base for the eco-conscious community, and do our part to leave the world a more beautiful place.”

Photo: Arlo Nomad