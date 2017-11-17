Amid Labor Shortages, Industry Celebrates National Apprenticeship Week

Recruiting and retaining top talent is a pressing issue for hoteliers across the United States. AHLA estimates that the industry has some 600,000 hospitality jobs that need to be filled. To help address this labor shortage, the industry is turning to apprenticeship programs to train and hone the skills of the next generation of hospitality professionals. For National Apprenticeship Week, which runs through Sunday, Nov. 19, AHLA committed to providing $50,000 in grants to community-based organizations to recruit and develop “Opportunity Youth” in Baltimore—those between the ages of 16 and 24 who are out of work and out of school. Read more about this initiative here.