Ames Boston Hotel Finishes $6 Million Renovation

BOSTON–The historic Ames Boston Hotel, a member of the Curio Collection by Hilton and of the Gemstone Collection by BENCHMARK, recently completed its $6 million redesign of the hotel’s public spaces by New York City-based architecture and design firm Glen and Co. Architecture. Constructed in 1893 as the headquarters for the Ames families’ agricultural tool company, the 114-room boutique hotel opened in 2009 near Boston’s busy Financial District.

The revitalized 15-story Ames Boston Hotel merges the past, present, and future, offering a blend of modern style and old-world sophistication. The renovation preserved many original features, including the lobby’s tiled mosaic arched ceiling and a marble staircase that runs from the first floor to the roof. Upon arrival, guests now enter into a renovated lobby with check-in stations and a casual seating area accented by warmly-toned wood shelving and trim pieces. Adjacent to the revamped entryway is The Library, which boasts the same mid-century design scheme that begins in the lobby, and serves as shared meeting and workspace for guests.

“I’m thrilled to announce that Ames Boston Hotel’s $6 million renovation is now complete and that the property has been reinvigorated as a destination for local Bostonians and travelers alike,” said Trish Berry, general manager of the Ames Boston Hotel. “The recent transformation of Boston’s architectural icon has resulted in dedicated, state-of-the-art event space, an incredible new on-site restaurant by acclaimed Chef Mary Dumont, a welcoming new lobby, and comfortable shared work space called The Library, all of which have been warmly welcomed and enjoyed by recent guests.”

The Ames and Oliver & Oakes meeting rooms and pre-function vestibule on the provides 1,700 square feet of new private event space for personalized, intimate get-togethers, banquets, and conferences. As a nod to the Ames family’s time-honored and long-standing historical impact on Boston and the country, the Oliver & Oakes room bares the names of Oliver and Oakes, sons of the family’s patriarch, Oliver Ames, Sr., the founder of the famed Ames Shovel Works. The rooms are inspired by American manufacturing, uniformity, and ingenuity. The design also incorporates full audio visual capabilities for slideshow and video presentations, a plug and play sound system, a plethora of outlets, and a built-in phone charging station.

The Ames Boston Hotel’s 114 modern guestrooms have been lightly refreshed with a chic color palette that evokes a sense of calm and peace. Later this month, in honor of ice hockey legend Bobby Orr’s 50th Anniversary of signing his first professional contract with the Boston Bruins, Ames Boston Hotel will unveil the “Bobby Orr Suite,” a 581 square foot space featuring design elements like authentic Bobby Orr and Boston Bruins memorabilia, refurbished seats from the original Boston Garden, a “penalty box”, scoreboard chandelier, arena boards, a “stadium seating” millwork couch, Bruins bedspread, Boston Garden replica “locker” closets, “puck” side tables, and flooring that simulates the look of ice from a professional hockey rink.

Chef Mary Dumont recently opened Cultivar at Ames Boston Hotel to offer sustainable cuisine. A former Food & Wine “Best New Chef,” Dumont is widely known for her time as executive chef and partner at Cambridge’s acclaimed Harvest restaurant. Chef Dumont’s 1-acre garden, along with the restaurant’s proprietary hydroponic garden provides fresh food production year-round, driving a seasonal menu along with foraged food, sustainable seafood, and dry-aged meats.