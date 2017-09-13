In July, it was announced that Wyndham Hotel Group would acquire the AmericInn hotel brand and its management company, Three Rivers Hospitality, from their Chanhassen, Minn.- headquartered parent company, Northcott Hospitality. AmericInn is well-known in the Midwest and offers development opportunities both in the United States and overseas. The brand is known for the consistency of its quality, with more than 85 percent of its 200+ hotels rated “Four Stars” or above on TripAdvisor. AmericInn’s acquisition is still subject to regulatory and government approval, but it is likely to close sometime this fall.

AT A GLANCE:

» Number of U.S. properties: | 203

» Rewards program | Easy Rewards

» Length of contract | 10 years for conversion, 20 years for new build

» Contact | Nasir Raja, franchise@americinn.com

Brand Name What It's About Chain Scale Competitive Set Franchise Fees U.S. Properties / States U.S. Pipeline AmericInn Since: 1984 High-quality midscale hotels with "America's Welcoming Neighbor" service Midscale Comfort Inn, Country Inn & Suites, Baymont Inn, La Quinta, Best Western Plus Initial (includes $2,500 application fee): $35,000

Royalty: 5% GRR

Marketing: 2% GRR 203/23 20

Back to Franchisor List