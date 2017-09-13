Home / Franchise Guide / AmericInn
AmericInn

AmericInn

Posted by: Lodging Staff in Franchise Guide, Uncategorized September 13, 2017

In July, it was announced that Wyndham Hotel Group would acquire the AmericInn hotel brand and its management company, Three Rivers Hospitality, from their Chanhassen, Minn.- headquartered parent company, Northcott Hospitality. AmericInn is well-known in the Midwest and offers development opportunities both in the United States and overseas. The brand is known for the consistency of its quality, with more than 85 percent of its 200+ hotels rated “Four Stars” or above on TripAdvisor. AmericInn’s acquisition is still subject to regulatory and government approval, but it is likely to close sometime this fall.

AT A GLANCE:
» Number of U.S. properties: | 203
» Rewards program | Easy Rewards
» Length of contract | 10 years for conversion, 20 years for new build
» Contact | Nasir Raja, franchise@americinn.com

 

Brand NameWhat It's AboutChain ScaleCompetitive SetFranchise FeesU.S. Properties / StatesU.S. Pipeline
AmericInn Since: 1984High-quality midscale hotels with "America's Welcoming Neighbor" serviceMidscaleComfort Inn, Country Inn & Suites, Baymont Inn, La Quinta, Best Western PlusInitial (includes $2,500 application fee): $35,000
Royalty: 5% GRR
Marketing: 2% GRR		203/2320

Back to Franchisor List

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2016, Lodging Media, All Rights Reserved.
Scroll To Top