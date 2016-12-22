AmericInn Raises $50,000 for Children’s Charity

MINNEAPOLIS—AmericInn raised $50,000 for the Give Kids the World Scoops of Hope initiative as part of its AmericInn Cares fundraising efforts. This is the third year that AmericInn, the largest mid-scale hotel brand in the upper Midwest, has been a sponsor of Scoops of Hope. Give Kids the World fulfills the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses and their families, by providing fantasy vacations at its 70-acre “storybook” resort in Orlando, Fla. Since beginning its support in 1995, Northcott Hospitality, parent company for AmericInn, has raised more than $820,000 for Give Kids the World.

“Our hotels, employees and guests have really embraced Scoops of Hope and the great experiences it provides to families in need,” said Paul Kirwin, AmericInn president and CEO. “It is rewarding to see our fundraising efforts continue to grow year over year.”

As part of its AmericInn Cares initiative, twice each year the company unites as a brand to support a single cause. During November 2016, AmericInn encouraged its hotels to host ice cream-themed events in an effort to raise money for the program. This year the brand experienced a 10 percent increase in hotel participation.

It costs about $5,000 for each child and family served by Give Kids the World. Scoops of Hope is a fundraising initiative inspired by a former wish family, who celebrate the anniversary of their Village trip each year by having ice cream for breakfast—just as they did at the Ice Cream Palace during their stay.

The partnership with Give Kids the World is part of AmericInn’s long-standing commitment to community involvement, which grew into its AmericInn Cares initiative in 2011. Past support has gone to military groups, including the Blue Star Mothers and Yellow Ribbon Network when more than 3,000 care packages were sent overseas; True Friends camps, when camp supply kits were assembled; and a fire department, when fleece blankets and teddy bears were made to support their outreach programs.