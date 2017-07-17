AmericInn, the largest midscale hotel brand in the Upper Midwest, is expanding in Wisconsin with the recent addition of two new AmericInn Hotel & Suites in New Lisbon and Boscobel.

AmericInn Hotel & Suites New Lisbon is a 60-guestroom, three-story conversion that has undergone complete remodeling and renovation, including exterior, public spaces, and guestrooms. The property is located off Interstate-94 in Central Wisconsin. AmericInn Hotel & Suites Boscobel, located in a popular outdoor recreation and hunting destination, is also a conversion that has undergone complete remodeling of its public spaces and guestrooms. These are the second and third properties of Lal Patel and Mahesh Patel.

Both AmericInn hotels will feature signature AmericInn hospitality concepts and services like free AmericInn Perk breakfast featuring a variety of hot, home-style breakfast selections, complimentary wireless internet access, and a 24-hour coffee bar. The hotel will offer additional AmericInn amenities including indoor pool and spa, comfortable Serta Perfect Sleeper beds and the Easy Rewards guest loyalty program.

“We are very pleased to announce yet another addition to the growing AmericInn system which now includes over 225 locations either currently open or in development across 24 states,” said Paul Kirwin, president and CEO of AmericInn. “We look forward to serving our customers at this location with the distinctive AmericInn hospitality experience that is comfortable, friendly, and relaxing.”

Recently, AmericInn has signed two new properties in Iowa (DeWitt and Humboldt), five new properties in Minnesota (Burnsville, Winona, Baxter, Redwood Falls, and Long Lake), and additional properties in La Crosse, Wis., Petoskey, Mich., and Denver Airport, Colo.

Photo: AmericInn Hotel & Suites, Boscobel, Wis.