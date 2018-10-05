Jacksonville, Fla.—McKibbon Hospitality recently announced that the Aloft Jacksonville Airport has begun multi-million-dollar renovations that encompass the entire hotel. McKibbon Hospitality manages the hotel, and Frazee Construction will handle the renovations, which BB+M Architecture designed. Owned by Gehr Hospitality, the hotel is located three miles from the Jacksonville International Airport and 15 miles north of downtown Jacksonville.

The new design will incorporate locally-inspired elements throughout the property to showcase Jacksonville’s culture. Renovations will encompass the entire hotel including the W XYZ Bar, lobby and lounge area, pool deck, gym, meeting space, and all guestrooms and bathrooms. All renovations are expected to be complete in early 2019.

The Aloft Jacksonville Airport includes 136 guestrooms, the Aloft brand’s signature W XYZ bar, an outdoor pool, 600 square feet of meeting space, and a 24-hour fitness center. The property hosts weekly performances by local emerging musicians as part of the hotel’s Live@Aloft series. In addition to its proximity to the Jacksonville International Airport, the hotel is located near River City Marketplace, a shopping and entertainment complex.

McKibbon Hospitality manages more than 80 hotels in the United States, including the Homewood Suites Jacksonville-South/St. Johns Center.