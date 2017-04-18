Alliance Hospitality Opens Delta by Marriott Chicago North Shore

GLENVIEW, IL – Alliance Hospitality has officially opened the Delta by Marriott Chicago North Shore hotel, located in Glenview, IL. The property is owned by Glenview Investors – Hotel, LLC. Rolf Tweeten, Chairman of Alliance Hospitality, made the announcement.

The $10 million renovation covered all areas of the hotel, which includes 255-suites, 7,378 square feet of meeting space, an indoor pool and a 1,000 sq. ft. fitness and training center. Additions included an Elite Pantry, a Starbucks café and the Bourbon Kitchen & Tap restaurant. The lobby and six-story atrium was designed to reflect Glenview’s rich history and surroundings.

The Glenview Delta is the first Delta to open in the metropolitan Chicago market. The all-suite hotel is visible from Interstate 294 and is proximate to Allstate World Headquarters, Astellas Pharma US, Medline, CVS Caremark and Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

“Marriott added The Delta Hotels and Resorts to its family of brands in 2015 and we are pleased to introduce it to the metropolitan Chicago market,” said Tweeten. “The Delta properties continue to win fans and are a key part of Alliance Hospitality’s strategic growth plan. We will actively pursue Delta opportunities, identifying properties that are suitable for conversion in targeted markets across the country.”