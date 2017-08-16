ALHI Adds Three New Member Hotels in the U.S. Southeast

ORLANDO, FL–Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI) has added three Southeast U.S. hotels as new members to its global portfolio of 250 luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts: The Guest House at Graceland, which is a 450-room resort that opened in October 2016 in Memphis, Tennessee; the oceanfront 404-room Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort on the Northeast Florida coast; and the new Hotel Bennett, opening in early spring 2018 in Charleston, South Carolina. ALHI now represents the hotels to the North American and European meetings, conventions, and incentive market.

“These three new members are very special and unique in their own way, with terrific appeal to both meeting and incentive groups,” said ALHI’s Chief Sales Officer Mark Sergot. “We are proud to showcase these fine properties to meeting professionals, incentive specialists and business executives throughout North America and Europe.”

The Guest House at Graceland is ALHI’s second member hotel in Memphis after The Peabody Memphis. Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort is ALHI’s fourth in Northeast Florida, joining the 193-room One Ocean Resort & Spa, the 66-room Lodge & Club at Ponte Vedra Beach, and the AAA Five-Diamond Ponte Vedra Inn & Club. Hotel Bennett is ALHI’s second member in Charleston after the 434-room Belmond Charleston Place.

Located on 1,350 acres at the tip of a barrier island just off the Northeast Florida coast, Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort (pictured at the top of this article) has 404 oceanfront guestrooms with private balconies or a patio facing the ocean. The destination resort also has 80,000 square feet of versatile meeting space, which includes a new 16,825-square-foot ballroom, 13,200 square feet of pre-function space, and a new 11,000-square-foot event lawn. In addition, the hotel has 10 restaurants, resort pools, 54 holes of golf, a full-service spa, 23 tennis courts, kayaking, paddle boarding, and many other recreational options. The resort is 45 minutes from downtown Jacksonville and 29 miles from Jacksonville International Airport, and private and corporate aircraft charters can fly directly to Fernandina Beach Municipal Airport, which is four miles north of the resort.

Inspired by Graceland Mansion, The Guest House at Graceland is a AAA Four-Diamond hotel that opened in the fall of 2016. Graceland opened to the public in 1982 as the largest hotel project in Memphis in over 90 years. In addition to 450 guestrooms and suites, the resort offers more than 17,000 square feet of meeting space, including the 10,700-square-foot Grand Ballroom and a 464-seat theater for group presentations and live events. The resort also has two full-service restaurants with indoor/outdoor seating, a lobby bar, an outdoor pool, and a manicured lawn space that can accommodate a 400-person tent for outdoor events. The resort is located three miles from Memphis International Airport.

Slated to debut this spring, the new Hotel Bennett is in Marion Square, the most famous green space in Charleston which is the site for such events as the Charleston Wine + Food Festival and the popular Charleston Farmer’s Market. The hotel is located on a historic site that formerly housed the Charleston Library and the original west wing of The Citadel. In addition to offering 179 guestrooms and suites with custom furnishings, the hotel will have 9,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, including a 6,600-square-foot ballroom, a terrace overlooking Marion Square, and event spaces with city views. Plus, the hotel will have a two-tiered restaurant with outdoor dining, a rooftop pool, a spa, a retail shop, and a lobby bar. Charleston International Airpor is a 20-minute drive away.