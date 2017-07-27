ALHI Adds Four Member Hotels to Convention Portfolio

ORLANDO–Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI) has expanded its global portfolio and ALHI Convention Collection with the recent addition of four new member hotels: the new InterContinental Washington D.C.–The Wharf, slated to open in October 2017 on the Potomac River; the refurbished Omni Shoreham Hotel, with 834 rooms in Washington, D.C.; the 1,059-room Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center, the only AAA Four-Diamond convention hotel in downtown Atlanta; and the new 612-room Omni Louisville Hotel, opening in spring 2018 in downtown Louisville, Kentucky.

With the new additions, ALHI’s convention portfolio now includes 30 member hotels, while its global portfolio includes more than 250 luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts that are either independent or are an independent hotel brand. The properties specialize in serving the marketplace for meetings, incentives, conventions, conferences, exhibitions, and events.

“The Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C. and the Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center are both outstanding convention hotels in cities of tremendous appeal for meetings and conventions,” said Sergot. “We are very pleased to add those two fine hotels to our portfolio, and very excited about the two exceptional new hotels that will soon open, the InterContinental Washington D.C.–The Wharf and Omni Louisville Hotel. All four hotels are terrific choices for groups.”

The InterContinental Washington D.C. is the newest addition to the city’s developing Wharf neighborhood. Located on the Potomac River, the hotel will offer 278 guestrooms and suites with touch panel technology, more than 17,000 square feet of meeting and event space, and two on-site dining options.

The Omni Shoreham Hotel has been hosting groups and guests on the property’s indoor and outdoor spaces since its opening in 1930. Now completely restored, the hotel is Washington, D.C.’s only AAA Four-Diamond convention hotel. In addition to 834 guestrooms and several dining options, the hotel offers 24 meeting rooms totaling over 100,000 square feet of meeting space, including seven ballrooms and gardens for outdoor functions.

Located in downtown Atlanta, the AAA Four-Diamond Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center is connected to the Georgia World Congress Center and is also the nearest hotel to the new Mercedes Benz Stadium. The hotel has 1,059 guestrooms and suites, three dining options, and 45 meeting rooms with more than 120,000 square feet of function space, which includes the 19,864-square-foot ballroom.

Opening in spring 2018, the Omni Louisville Hotel in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, will have a unique design of intersecting towers that represent the crossroads of the past, present, and future of Louisville. The hotel has 612 guestrooms and suites, and 65,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including the 20,000-square-foot Commonwealth Ballroom, the 10,000-square-foot Olmsted Ballroom, and 18 additional breakout rooms. The hotel will also have a full-service spa, fitness center, a rooftop café, and a speak-easy with bowling lanes.

Photo: Omni Louisville Hotel