Alder Hotel Opens in New Orleans’ Historic Bristow Tower

NEW ORLEANS—After an extensive, two-year renovation, the historic Bristow Tower in Uptown New Orleans is now open as the Alder Hotel. The 90-room property sits next to Ochsner Baptist, a campus of Ochsner Medical Center. As a nod to its history as a highly desirable residence for the physicians, nurses, and staff at Baptist beginning in 1964, the hotel is outfitted with mid-century modern décor but with 21st-century amenities. Located in the heart of Uptown New Orleans, the Alder Hotel offers new convenient lodging options for those visiting uptown areas of New Orleans near the Napoleon/Freret corridors and University campuses.

This project is developed under a long-term lease with Ochsner Baptist. The Alder Hotel development and ownership team is comprised of Greg Ensslen, Chris Bellone, Woodward Alder, and Valentino Investments. The Alder Hotel will be operated by Hotel Management of New Orleans (Valentino Hotel Group), a leader in New Orleans hospitality for more than 60 years.

“We are thrilled to participate in the revitalization of this important building, offering a brand-new handsome and historic guest experience for visitors to uptown New Orleans,” said Chris Valentino, chief operating officer of Valentino Hotel group. “We are grateful to add this lodging component next to the Ochsner campus and are excited to provide excellent services for visitors and patients of the medical campus.”

Guests of the Alder Hotel will be just steps from the multiple specialty clinics housed at Ochsner Baptist, including the Women’s Pavilion and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), and the location is ideal for family members of patients or patients visiting from elsewhere to receive care. Ochsner Health System patients and employees will have access to special rates through booking codes designed specifically for those groups.

“As the Gulf South’s premier women’s center and destination of choice for elective care, Ochsner Baptist has a long-standing tradition of delivering high-quality care for our patients and being an active member of our community,” said Dawn Anuszkiewicz, chief executive officer, Ochsner Baptist. “The development of the Alder Hotel is a prime example of how we support the rebirth and revitalization of New Orleans and the local communities we serve.”

In addition to its proximity to Ochsner Baptist, the Alder Hotel is near Freret Corridor’s shopping, dining, and entertainment options. The Alder Hotel is just a short drive to Tulane, Loyola, and Xavier universities. The property employs 30 staff members, most of whom live within walking distance of the property. This neighborhood focus is the result of a deliberate effort from the hotel team, who held recruiting events throughout the area, as well as community engagement events with partners like Samuel Green Charter School, Freret Street Festival, Freret Market, and NORDC’s Movies in the Park at Evan’s Playground.

“The redevelopment of the Bristow Tower building into the Alder Hotel is a prime example of the type of development we applaud in our city, and we are thrilled that this has also created long-term jobs for neighbors,” said Mayor Mitch Landrieu. “Visitors to our city now have a new opportunity to interact with locals and experience our neighborhoods, all while experiencing convenient access to medical facilities and other organizations.”

Each of the 90 hotel rooms include a private balcony overlooking the Freret Corridor or the pool and courtyard; mid-century modern style decor, including historic images of New Orleans from the Historic New Orleans Collection; complimentary continental breakfast, daily newspaper, WiFi, and adjoining parking; a 24-hour market; and pet-friendly accommodations, among other amenities.

Designated historic by the National Register of Historic Places, the Alder Hotel building, formerly known as the Bristow Tower, first opened in March of 1964 as an apartment building for doctors, nurses, and the then Southern Baptist Hospital Staff. Featuring efficiency, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, each with balconies, Bristow Tower was a highly desirable housing amenity for residents. The Bristow Tower was designed in the International Style, made popular in Europe in the 1920’s and 1930’s. Key features of the International Style include rectilinear design and stark lack of ornamentation, a rarity in New Orleans buildings. The revitalization of Bristow Tower as the Alder Hotel has kept the building’s exterior true to its initial design, ushering in a new era of hospitality in this historic building.