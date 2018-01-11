AHLEI Launches New Tourism-Focused Training Program

Orlando, Florida—The American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute (AHLEI) has launched a new tourism-focused version of its bestselling Guest Service Gold training and certification program. The program is designed to arm all hospitality and tourism employees with the skills they need to deliver high-caliber service to every guest, every time.

In today’s digital world, 9 out of 10 travelers think reading online reviews is important and 70 percent of travelers who use review sites look at up to 20 reviews in the planning stages of their trips. Tourism businesses must deliver experiences that lead to positive reviews. According to a survey of 1,800 top-rated venues, 72 percent of five-star ratings cited great service, while only 11 percent of top reviews cited value or cleanliness.

AHLEI’s Guest Service Gold Tourism demonstrates how tourism employees can use seven guest service elements to connect with guests in ways that create memorable encounters and repeat business. Topics are: Recovery: Turn it Around; Personalization: Provide an Individualized Experience; Knowledge: Be in the Know; Passion: Inspire Others; Commitment: Be All In; Inclusion: Include Everyone; and Personality: Be Yourself.

“Today’s travelers are quick to share their experiences—good or bad—online. It’s absolutely essential for every tourism venue to be committed to delivering amazing guest service that visitors will want to rave about,” said Lawrence J. Lynch, FASAE, CAE, senior vice president, certification and operations, National Restaurant Association. “Guest Service Gold Tourism teaches tourism professionals seven ways to impress guests and inspire repeat business.”

The training prepares individuals to earn the Certified Guest Service Professional (CGSP) designation, held by nearly 40,000 hospitality employees worldwide. Properties and tourism businesses that certify all guest-facing staff can become Certified Guest Service Properties. The program is offered in print and online formats and both English and Spanish versions are available.