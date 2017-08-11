AHLA Releases Statement on GSA 2018 Per Diem Rates

Washington, D.C.–The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) today issued the following statement on the federal per diem rates for FY2018 released by the General Services Administration (GSA).

“Government travel is incredibly important to the hotel industry, generating thousands of jobs and billions in travel spending that supports communities around the country,” said Craig Kalkut, Vice President of Government Affairs for AHLA. “The American Hotel & Lodging Association works closely with the General Services Administration to ensure that lodging per diem rates align with market conditions as well as reflect good value for the government. Since the government per diem rates are often used as a guide by other organizations in setting their travel standards, it is imperative that we strive to ensure fair and reasonable rates are established.”