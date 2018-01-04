AHLA Promotes Brian Crawford to Top Advocacy Role

WASHINGTON, D.C.–The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) announced today that Brian Crawford has been promoted to senior vice president and department head of governmental affairs.

Crawford, who has served as vice president of governmental and political affairs at AHLA since 2014, will oversee the association’s advocacy efforts and 10-person team with policymakers on Capitol Hill and within the Administration, and will be responsible for directing the development and execution of strategies to address key issues facing the lodging industry. Crawford will also oversee the continued expansion of the association’s political action committee, HotelPAC, which reached a record $1 million in donations in 2017.

“I am thrilled to announce Brian’s well-deserved promotion,” said Katherine Lugar, president and CEO of AHLA. “Brian has been core to our advocacy wins on key federal and local issues such as joint employer and hotel-only workforce ordinances, while also spearheading a number of employer coalitions here in Washington. I am excited and confident that Brian will build on the momentum we’ve created in the last several years and lead our advocacy program to new heights.”

AHLA’s 2018 legislative priorities include workforce policies that empower entrepreneurs and support business growth; improving transparency and oversight to protect guests online; and creating a level and legal playing field within the lodging sector, particularly with short-term rental companies, that prioritizes the communities hotels serve.

“I am honored and excited for the opportunity to lead such an extraordinary team,” said Crawford. “We have a deep bench of professionals who have the talent, experience, and the passion necessary to drive our agenda forward, and I look forward to building on our successes and serving this great industry.”

Crawford joined AHLA after eight years on Capitol Hill, where he served as chief of staff for Congressman Tom Rooney (FL-17) and deputy chief of staff for Congressman Ric Keller (FL-8). Prior to serving on Capitol Hill, Crawford held a top legislative affairs position with Associated Builders and Contractors, where he implemented the association’s workforce, labor, and healthcare agenda. He also worked for the National Small Business Association.