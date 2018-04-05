AHLA Opens Nominations for 2019 Stars of the Industry Awards

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is now accepting nominations for its 2019 Stars of the Industry Awards, which will take place on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles. The program is accepting nominations until September 28, 2018. All AHLA member companies, properties, and employees are eligible to submit an entry.

The Stars of the Industry program honors the nation’s top hospitality employees and properties for outstanding accomplishments, service, and leadership. The awards program has five categories: the North Star Award for Lodging Employee of the Year; General Manager of the Year for Small Properties (250 rooms or less); General Manager of the Year for Large Properties (250 rooms or more); the Stevan Porter Emerging Hospitality Leader of the Year; and the Paving the Way Award for Women in Lodging.