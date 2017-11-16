AHLA Makes Statement on House Passage of Tax Reform Legislation

AHLA President and CEO Katherine Lugar on Thursday released a statement following the U.S. House of Representatives’ passage of tax reform legislation.

“We applaud the House of Representatives for passing this important legislation that will greatly benefit Americans and strengthen the economy,” Lugar said. “With three out of every five hotels in the industry made up of small businesses, and many jobs in local communities dependent on a thriving hotel and tourism sector, these important cuts will go a long way to ensuring economic growth far beyond our industry. Not only will small businesses benefit, but so will their employees and guests. We look forward to working with Senate to advance much-needed tax reform quickly.”