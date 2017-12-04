WASHINGTON, D.C.—“We applaud Majority Leader McConnell, Finance Committee Chairman Hatch and all Senators who voted in support of this critical tax reform legislation that will benefit American families and businesses, create more jobs, and grow the economy,” said AHLA president and CEO Katherine Lugar. “This legislation is key for the industry’s small businesses in particular. Three out of every five hotels are small businesses, and many jobs in local communities are dependent on a thriving hotel and tourism sector. Not only will small business owners benefit, but so will their employees and guests, strengthening the industry and the overall economy. We look forward to seeing tax reform signed into law that will have benefits far beyond our industry.”
Home / Lodging Daily News / AHLA Comments on Passage of Tax Reform
Tagged with: AH&LA Katherine Lugar Tax Legislation